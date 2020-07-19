George William Baker, Sr



Louisville - George William Baker, Sr (84) passed away on July 18, 2020 in Louisville, KY. He was born on September, 15, 1935 in his hometown of Union, KY (commonly referred to as Beaver Lick). He graduated in 1953 from New Haven High School, where he played on a 6-man football team. George continued his education at the University of Kentucky. He was a proud member of the Sigma Nu fraternity, and he maintained life-long friendships with many of his fraternity brothers. He briefly played football for the great Bear Bryant while at UK, and he also attended UK Law School for a while, but both proved a bit too regimented for this young man who enjoyed "life" a little more than the requirements of Bear Bryant and law school.



Following college, George joined the United States Army. While stationed in Ft. Knox, Kentucky, he was set-up on a blind date with Mary Ann Hardman, a former Derby Queen from Louisville, who very quickly became his wife and love of his life. They were married in Louisville on October 30, 1959 and enjoyed 60 years together before his death.



George and Mary Ann began their married life in Northern Kentucky, where he drove a truck for Ashland Oil Company. Not long after their marriage, they began their family. With two small children they then moved away from their home state on a maiden journey to Dallas, TX where George embarked on a successful career in restaurant franchises. He became the first president of franchise operations for the newly established Kentucky Fried Chicken. Several other franchise opportunities followed which led him back to his home State of Kentucky. He opened a chain of Ollie's Trolley Restaurants and the popular Mr. Gatti's Pizza. During his career, they also spent 10 years in Atlanta, GA where he was the President of Taco Tico Restaurants.



George was known for his witty personality, his amazing math skills and the "gamble" that incurred. He has left his family and friends with his MANY, and ever-popular colloquialisms, that kept all of us amazed at his never-ending ability to find humor in all situations. He was a great American who enjoyed watching sports, playing cards and golf, although the "bet" was always more important than the game itself. He just wanted to "hit a few shots, and have some laughs"…(and perhaps a few Miller Lites as well).



George is survived by his wife, Mary Ann, and his two children, their spouses and five grandchildren: Andrea Baker Jones (Boland) of Atlanta, GA and their children, Ansley, Bo and Braden; and George Baker, Jr. (Lisa) of Aspen, CO and their girls, Gemma and Leila. He is also survived by his only sibling, John D. Baker (Jane) of Beaver Lick, KY.



Affectionately known to his family as "PawPaw", his humor, warmth and generous spirit will remain with all.



A Celebration of his Life will be held at a private reception at Big Spring Country Club in Louisville, KY.









