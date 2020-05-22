George William Shramovich
1941 - 2020
George William Shramovich

Louisville - 78, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020.

He was a native of Chicago IL, a retired field engineer for the NCR Corporation, and Army veteran of the Vietnam War. An active member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, he served there in many capacities - deacon, member of the church council, member of the board of maintenance, former financial church secretary, a member of the church Men's Club, and a volunteer for the Redeemer Food Pantry.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Ann Shramovich; and a brother, John William Shramovich.

He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Carole Ann Miesner Shramovich; a son, Kevin William Shramovich (Kristin); a daughter, Susan Shramovich Wahl (Eric); and grandchildren, Elijah, Keegan and Emerson Shramovich and Nolan, Reagan, Kennedy and Brinley Wahl.

Private burial will be in Cave Hill Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial gifts may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3640 River Park Drive, Louisville, KY 40211.

Embry-Bosse Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
