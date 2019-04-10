Services
Hager Funeral Home
633 Bland Street
Brandenburg, KY 40108
(270) 422-2132
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hager Funeral Home
633 Bland Street
Brandenburg, KY 40108
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church
Payneville,, KY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church
Payneville, KY
View Map
Resources
George William Weick Obituary
George William Weick

Battletown - Mr. George William Weick, 76, of Battletown, KY died Sunday, April 7, 2019, peacefully at his home. He was a 1960 graduate of St. Xavier High School, a retired Vice President of Louisville Crown and a farmer.

Mr. Weick is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Sandler Weick, six children, 18 Grandchildren, 7 Great grandchildren, a sister and many extended family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 10:30 AM at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, Payneville, KY with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation at Hager Funeral Home, Brandenburg, KY from 2 until 8 PM Wednesday and at the church after 9 AM Thursday. Expressions of sympathy may be contributions to , WLHN 95.3 Catholic Radio or the . Online condolences may be left at www.hagerfuneralhome.com. GOD IS LOVE, LIFE IS SHORT, BE HAPPY.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 10, 2019
