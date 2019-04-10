|
|
George William Weick
Battletown - Mr. George William Weick, 76, of Battletown, KY died Sunday, April 7, 2019, peacefully at his home. He was a 1960 graduate of St. Xavier High School, a retired Vice President of Louisville Crown and a farmer.
Mr. Weick is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Sandler Weick, six children, 18 Grandchildren, 7 Great grandchildren, a sister and many extended family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 10:30 AM at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, Payneville, KY with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation at Hager Funeral Home, Brandenburg, KY from 2 until 8 PM Wednesday and at the church after 9 AM Thursday. Expressions of sympathy may be contributions to , WLHN 95.3 Catholic Radio or the . Online condolences may be left at www.hagerfuneralhome.com. GOD IS LOVE, LIFE IS SHORT, BE HAPPY.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 10, 2019