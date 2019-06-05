Services
429 CENTER AVE
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4073
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER
429 CENTER AVE
Butler, PA 16001
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER
429 CENTER AVE
Butler, PA 16001
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Peter Roman Catholic Church
Butler, PA
View Map
Butler, PA - Georgia Ann (Tobbe) Arturo, 87, of Butler, PA, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019.

Georgia was the daughter of the late Emile and Agnes (Dreisbach) Tobbe. She was born October 4, 1931 in Buechel, KY, attended St. Rita's and, in 1949, graduated valedictorian from Fern Creek High School. Georgia married Lou Arturo and moved to Pennsylvania where she spent the rest of her life. She was active in her church, school and politics. Music was her passion and her love for it was only surpassed by her love for people; she was a kind soul who always put others ahead of herself.

Georgia is survived by her sister, Dorothy Pinotti of Louisville, five children, nine grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis John Arturo and two brothers, Rudy and Jim Tobbe.

Friends will be received at the Martin Funeral Home, Inc., 429 Center Avenue, Butler, PA on Friday, June 7, from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 8, at 11 a.m. at Saint Peter Roman Catholic Church in Butler, PA.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked to send donations to St. Rita Catholic Church in Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 5, 2019
