Georgia Ann Hovendon
1930 - 2020
Georgia Ann Hovendon

Louisville - Georgia Anne Hovendon, 90, of Louisville passed away peacefully on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Legacy at English Station.

She was born September 24, 1930 in Louisville one of six children to Roy Yates and Kathleen Macguire Yates.

Georgia was a graduate of the Louisville Girls School and was a Teachers Aide for Jefferson County Board of Education. She and her late husband, Gene were longtime members of Beargrass Christian Church.

In addition to her parents she is also preceded by husband, Gene; son, Michael G. and brothers, Kenneth, Frank "Buddy" and Keith Yates.

Georgia is survived by her daughter, Karen A. Hovendon; two grandchildren, Christopher Hovendon (Marissa) and Jennifer Fabian (Eric); three great grandchildren, Bryce Hovendon and Jud and Deric Fabian; two sisters, Velma Conry and Kathy Yates; sister-in-law, Carol Yates; two nieces, Deb Ann Hill and Janet Lee Conroy and many other loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews. A Memorial Service to celebrate Georgia's life will be held at a later date.

Memorial gifts in the form of contributions may be made to Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923-1389.

www.RattermanBrothers.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Ratterman Funeral Home - St. Matthews
Ratterman Funeral Home - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
