Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Georgia Coy (Givens)

LOUISVILLE - Georgia Elizabeth (Givens) Coy, 88, died peacefully April 10, 2019.

Born to Ada and Corbett Givens April 19, 1930 in Caneyville, KY, living in Shepherdsville and Louisville throughout her life. She wed the love of her life, Carlos "Coy" Coy in 1946. She loved planting flowers, sewing, crafts and games.Her life was filled with family, friends, fun and faith. She was a member of the RedHat Society, the honorable order of Eastern Star, and attended Sunnyside and Ormsby Heights Baptist Churches. She was a mother figure and inspiration to four generations of family and a loyal friend to many. Georgia is survived by sisters Carole, Alice and Rita along with multiple generations of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral service will Saturday the 13th at Noon at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Highway with burial in Bethany Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday at 1 P.M. until 8 P.M. at the funeral home, and after 10 A.M. Saturday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 12, 2019
