Services
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 937-6400
For more information about
Georgia Ford
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
View Map
Louisville - Georgia Deloris Ford, 88, entered into rest on Friday, May 24, 2019. She was retired from GE. She is survived by her Daughters, Jacquelyn Callahan (Robert), Janet Logsdon, Kathy Gerber (Herbert); Sister, Alicestia Davis; Grandsons, William and Christopher Hill, Great Grandchildren, Aidan and Cheyenne Hill. Her funeral service will be held on Thursday at 12noon at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with Burial following in Bethany Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 3 - 8pm at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 26, 2019
