Georgia Ella Crimes
Louisville - Georgia Ella Crimes, 72, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019.
She was a member of Southern Star Baptist Church and retired from Philip Morris.
She is survived by her daughters, Bernice and Denise Crimes. Tina Francis (Bertie); brother, John Lindsey; sisters, Charlene Tyler, Beatrice White and Alta Bacon; brother in laws, Carl Ray Crimes and Milton Crimes; sister in law, Mildred Garrod; special friend Gary Newby.
Visitation: 10am -12pm Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Southern Star Baptist Church, 2304 Algonquin Pkwy, with funeral service to follow at noon, burial in KY Veterans Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 17, 2019