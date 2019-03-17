Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Southern Star Baptist Church
2304 Algonquin Pkwy
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Southern Star Baptist Church
2304 Algonquin Pkwy
Georgia Ella Crimes

Georgia Ella Crimes Obituary
Georgia Ella Crimes

Louisville - Georgia Ella Crimes, 72, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019.

She was a member of Southern Star Baptist Church and retired from Philip Morris.

She is survived by her daughters, Bernice and Denise Crimes. Tina Francis (Bertie); brother, John Lindsey; sisters, Charlene Tyler, Beatrice White and Alta Bacon; brother in laws, Carl Ray Crimes and Milton Crimes; sister in law, Mildred Garrod; special friend Gary Newby.

Visitation: 10am -12pm Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Southern Star Baptist Church, 2304 Algonquin Pkwy, with funeral service to follow at noon, burial in KY Veterans Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
