Georgia Louise Robinson Macy
Louisville - Georgia Louise Robinson Macy, age 94 of Louisville, KY, previously of Hardinsburg, KY died Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Episcopal Church Home. She was born in Mallory, WV on February 22, 1926, the daughter of the late Elmer Golden and Emma Elizabeth Bruner Robinson.
She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Thomas Macy in 1989. They were married in Central City, KY on May 24, 1947. She was also preceded in death by her son, Thomas Bruce Macy in 2008; a brother, Paul Edwin Robinson in 2012; two sisters, Betty Jo Robinson Macy in 2013 and Clara Rose Robinson Harned in 2018.
After graduating from Hardinsburg High School in 1944, she moved to Louisville and worked at The Indiana Army Ammunition Plant until the end of WWII. During her early years of marriage, she was a homemaker; a stay at home mother; and a volunteer in church, schools and scouting. Possessing many talents, she excelled in sewing, needle work, and art. She worked part time in various roles; as a seamstress at Galanti's Studio and as a librarian/ bookmobile driver. When in her forties, she returned to school; receiving her Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education from Brescia College and her Master's Degree in Education from Western Kentucky University. She taught at McQuady Elementary and Milner Elementary in Breckinridge County until her retirement in the late 1980's.
Following her retirement, she continued to be very active as a member of Hardinsburg United Methodist Church. She enjoyed traveling in Europe, and across the US; spending a summer in Grand Canyon as a senior volunteer. Her love for teaching and encouraging others continued with assisting adult learners in the Breckinridge County Literacy Program.
Georgia is survived by two daughters, Betty Sue Macy Axton and her husband, Woodford of Beaufort, South Carolina and Merewyn Macy Chambers and her husband, James of Louisville, KY; a brother, William Bruner "Billy" Robinson and his wife Jane of Custer, KY; a daughter in law, Leslie Arant Macy of Hardinsburg, KY; two grandsons, Woodford Edwin Axton, III (Susan) of Tega Cay, SC and John Allen Axton (Jane) of Charlotte, NC; five granddaughters, Sarah Axton Moody (Eric) of Charlotte, NC, Kathryn Macy Stoltz (Thomas) of Louisville, KY, Laura Chambers Gupton (Jason) of Dayton, OH, Anne Macy Chambers of Lexington, KY, and Emily Chambers Parsons (Phineas) of Savannah, GA. She was very proud of her children, grandchildren and also her six great grandchildren, Ella Macy Axton, Jacob Woodford Axton, Casey Isabel Axton, Barrett Elizabeth Moody, William Axton Moody and Georgia Elizabeth Gupton.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Episcopal Church Home and Dr. Jane Cornett for the compassionate care they gave to our mother during the last three years.
Due to the current events surrounding the viral pandemic, the Macy family will have a private visitation and service. A memorial celebration of Georgia's life will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg, KY. Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Hardinsburg United Methodist Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 29 to Apr. 5, 2020