Georgia Mae SatoriLouisville - 90, passed away at Nazareth Home on Friday, May 8, 2020.She was born June 9, 1929 and died just shy of her ninety-first birthday. She did not like to admit her age, probably because her spirit was so much younger! The social isolation rules of the COVID pandemic accelerated the dementia that took her life.She was a proud graduate of Holy Rosary Academy, Class of 1948. She married Bernard Satori after graduation and was a loving and loyal wife for 58 years. She was devoted to her Catholic faith and her beloved family. Her children were her life. She instilled in them the values of faith, hard work, and family devotion. She took great delight in helping to raise her grandchildren. She could always be counted on for rides to school, great meals, and lots of ice cream!Her mother died when she was 3 years old and she experienced that loss for the rest of her life. She cared for her grandmother, her husband, and her son as they were dying. Her family takes comfort in the fact that she will be with them again in eternity. She was a good and faithful servant. She was the model for unconditional love.She enjoyed simple pleasures like her porch, a good cup of coffee, Bingo, and a Sunday ride. She never met a stranger and always gave a kind word or compliment to brighten your day. She was fun!She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Satori; and her husband, Bernard Satori. She is survived by her sons, Bernard Satori and George Satori; as well as her daughter, Dr. Mary Self (Stephen). She is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will miss their "Nan" dearly.The family would like to thank the staff at Nazareth Home who provided a caring and active environment for her for over 5 years. We are grateful for the compassion, common sense, and guidance of Dr. Jane Cornett. We would like to thank all of her visitors who brightened her days over the past few years.There will be a private burial at Calvary Cemetery due to the current pandemic.Embry-Bosse Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church or Nazareth Home Foundation.