Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Georgia Mae Thorne

Georgia Mae Thorne Obituary
Georgia Mae Thorne

Louisville - 92, passed away on March 29, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents Bertha and George Atzinger, twin brother Buddy Atzinger, sister Helen Zorn, sons Jerry and Charles Thorne, and dear friends Ronnie Bott and George Franzell. She is survived by her son Barney Thorne, grandchildren Lisa Thorne, Carly Ruckriegel (B.J.), Caitlyn Thorne, Elisabeth Thorne, Adam Thorne; Aaron and John Huntington, great-grandchildren Colten Thorne, Blake and Quade Ruckriegel, Emerson Taylor, Kace Mineer, Addison Thorne, Rowan Wyatt; daughter-in-law Karen Thorne, and special friends Beth Lawler and Tom Claxton. Georgia was loved by everyone who knew her and will be greatly missed. She is now reunited with her loving family and friends. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Vietnam Veterans of America. Visitation will be at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Road on Monday, April 1st from 3:00 to 8:00. Services will be Tuesday April 2nd at 12:00, with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Garden West Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 1, 2019
