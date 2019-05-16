|
|
Georgia Nell Hooe
Louisville - Georgia Nell Hooe, born March 11, 1924 in Leitchfield, Ky., went to her eternal home on May 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clay and Ruby Netherton Anderson, her husband Robert Dudley Hooe, Sr., siblings Emma Cauble, Henry Clay Anderson, Jr., and brother-in-law, Charles T. Cauble.
Nell studied voice and piano and became well-accomplished. She worked for LG&E before meeting Robert, the love of her life. The two were joined in marriage on February 25, 1946. Together they raised three children. Nell was a homemaker and school volunteer, always involved in the lives of her children. She later worked for JCPS and through membership in the Meadow Heights Womans' Club became a community volunteer. Nell was a devoted member of Walnut St. Baptist Church.
Nell is survived by her children, Susan Hooe (Bill Hyden), Laura Zook (Dan Zook), and Bob Hooe, Jr. (Marcia Cecil), sister-in laws Barbara Carder (Lyndell), and Nancy Anderson. She also leaves to cherish her memory nine grandchildren, Julie Jones (Brian), Harrison Hyden (Chase), Jessica Hyden, Adrienne Knopf (Greg), Brett Zook(Cuong), Blaire Zook (Saramay), Bob Hooe (Caroline), Carrie Chau (Peter), and Brent Wiehebrink. Nell is survived by nine great grandchildren, Courtney McNutt (Ben), Katie Jones, Madison Jones, Emelia Lossner, Eleanor Hyden, Jayden Zook, Isabella Zook, Parker Hooe, and Carle Hooe.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 18th at 12:30 pm, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road. Visitation will be Friday, May 17th from 2:00 to 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her honor to Walnut Street Baptist Church, 1143 S. Third St., Louisville, KY., 40203.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 16, 2019