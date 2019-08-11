|
Georgina Lisle (Mitchard) Allen
Jeffersonville - Georgina Lisle (Mitchard) Allen, 78, of Jeffersonville, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, August 6, 2019. She was a retired teacher from Bridgepointe Elementary School in Jeffersonville. Georgina was also a talented artist, full of kindness and compassion, as she spent her life being a dedicated caretaker to her son, Nick.
She was born on May 2, 1941 in Wales, United Kingdom, to the late Kenneth and Ada (Prothero) Mitchard. Georgina is survived by her children, Stephanie South (Andy), Nicholas James Allen; sister, Dr. Kathryn Mitchard; grandchildren, Courtney Lisle Endicott (Jalen), Richard Charles Endicott (Taylor); and great-granddaughters, London Lisle Endicott and Isla Lisle Ratliff.
Cremation was chosen following Georgina's wishes. A celebration of her life will take place on Thursday, August 29, 2019, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Perrin Family Park (414 Perrin Lane, Jeffersonville, IN 47130). Contributions in her memory may be made to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation (www.yourcpf.org). To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 11, 2019