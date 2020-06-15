Gerald Anthony Thomas
Louisville - Gerald Anthony Thomas, 78, of Louisville passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020. He was born October 3, 1941 to the late Harry and Alvina Becker Thomas. He was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church. He was lovingly known to his family as Jerry, and he loved to play bingo, go to church picnics and loved to have money. He was also preceded in death by his brothers Coy and Larry Thomas, and his nephew Larry Michael Thomas.
He is survived by his loving family that has cared for him through his life including his sister in laws, brother in law, nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be Friday at Noon with a service at 1:00 pm in the chapel of Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home, 2428 Frankfort Ave. with interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.