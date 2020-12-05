Gerald "Jerry" Barrett



Georgtown - Gerald "Jerry" Patrick Barrett, 81, of Versailles, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 3, 2020 with his son, Rusty, at his side after a very short illness. He was born June 6, 1939 in Whitesville, Kentucky, the son of Victor and Bessie Beekman Barrett. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers: Robert "Bob", Thomas "Tom", and William "Billy", four sisters: Mary Anna Maria "Rea", Martina "Tennie", Dorothy "Dot", and Laura Josephine "Joey". He is survived by his wife Marilyn "Mickey" Alley Barrett, one daughter: Angela Barrett Frohlich ( Marty), one son: Paul Russell "Rusty" Barrett (Melinda), six grandchildren: Nicole Doyle, Marty Frohlich III, Trevor Frohlich, Trinity Frohlich, Curtis Barrett and Courtney Barrett, four great grandchildren: Kyle Pittman, Dayton Cash, Natalie Harris and Marty Frohlich IV and numerous nieces and nephews He retired to Georgetown, Indiana in 1995 from CSX Transportation, formerly L & N Railroad. Jerry was also a retired square dance caller. He called for many years with the Kentucky Square Dance Association. He traveled the Kentuckiana area calling for different square dance clubs. In his free time, he loved to go fishing. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM with the Rosary at 6:30 PM at the Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home in Georgetown, Indiana. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lanesville, Indiana. Burial will be in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to: Cedar Lake Lodge at 3301 Jericho Road Lagrange, Kentucky 40031. Due to Covid-19 we are following the recommendations of our local health department: Masks are required when entering and moving about the building, a limit of 50 people may be in the building at one time, and we cannot accept food to share at this time. Thank you for your co-operation and understanding.









