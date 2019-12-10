|
Gerald Blume
Louisville - Jerry Blume, 89, went to his heavenly home on December 9, 2019. He was born to the late Clement and Elizabeth Blume in 1930.
He is also preceded in death by his wife Ethel Blume of 55 years, daughter Linda Blume-Marr, six siblings Florence, Clem, Norbert, Mildred, Frank, Laverne.
Left to cherish his memory is his sweet Mary Blume, children, Teri Blume (Jerry Moss), Sandra Gerstle (Peter), Jeffrey Blume (Cathy) and Roger Blume (Everline), son-in-law Tom Marr, grandchildren Jared Marr (Daphne), Whitney Carpenter, Jordan Marr, Alexander Carpenter, Connor Carpenter, Rihana, Justus and Beyer Blume.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Sts. Simon and Jude Church, 4335 Hazelwood Ave. Louisville, KY 40215 at 10am, with a burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.
Visitation will be from 4-8pm on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40218.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019