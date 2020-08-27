Gerald (Jerry) Capizzi



Gerald (Jerry) Capizzi, beloved by family and friends and known for his unwavering pursuit of excellence, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 following a brief illness. Jerry led a life filled with numerous achievements and honors. Born to I. A. and Adelaide Capizzi in Detroit, Michigan in 1937, Jerry attended the Edison Institute at Greenfield Village in nearby Dearborn, a grade school established by Henry Ford for children of his executives. Jerry's father was Ford's personal attorney and general counsel of Ford Motor Company. It was here, surrounded by artifacts of American ingenuity and figures of great historical importance, that Jerry spent his early formative years. In fact, on his eighth birthday, Henry Ford went to the school and personally presented Jerry with an engraved gold watch to mark the occasion. This entire experience was the beginning of his fascination with automobiles, particularly the iconically classic models of Thunderbirds, Edsels and Lincolns which, years later, he would purchase and restore to perfection culminating in the world famous Cappy Collection, named in honor of his father "Cappy."



More recently, Jerry was a driving force and co-founder of the Lincoln Motor Car Heritage Museum which is located in Hickory Corners, Michigan. The museum was dedicated to the memory of his parents and includes a multimedia display detailing his father's rise from a young child emigrating from Sicily to a figure of national prominence in the automotive industry. It was Jerry's wish that this museum would enable people of all ages to discover the same fascination with form, function and the artistry of design that fueled his imagination so many years earlier. These very considerable goals were accomplished through the same hard work and drive that led him to become the owner of highly successful businesses. In addition, he generously shared his time and expertise for many years as a member and Board Chairman of Alexian Brothers Health System where he helped to further their goals of quality health care and professionalism. Jerry was also a proud alumnus of the University of Michigan and fervent supporter of the Maize and Blue football team through the Victors Club scholarship fund. He rarely missed a game and would travel regularly to Ann Arbor in the fall from his home in Chicago so he could join thousands of others in the rallying cry "Go Blue!" Always thoughtful and generous, Jerry's appreciation of fine wine and good times was legendary with some of his favorite vintages present at most family gatherings. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten.



Jerry's beloved wife, Carolyn, preceded him in death three days earlier, also succumbing to the pandemic. They had been married 55 years. He is survived by brothers, Michael (Sandra) Capizzi of Orange, CA; Ronald Capizzi of Mission Viejo, CA; and sister Susan Capizzi (Lee Grant) of Davis, CA. Services have yet to be announced.









