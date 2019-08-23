|
|
Gerald D Lanter
Crestwood - Gerald D Lanter age 77 passed away peacefully Saturday, August 17, 2019. He was a resident of Crestwood, Kentucky and a retired self employed auto mechanic.
He was preceded in death by his parents James and Alene Lanter and brother Ronald. He is survived by his wife Kim, stepdaughter Jessica Logsdon, sister Sandra, brothers Michael, Cecil (Nita), Cary (Patsy) and faithful companions Minnie and Chewy.
Cremation was chosen. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Hosparus for the excellent care they provided Jerry.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 23, 2019