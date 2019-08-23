Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Lanter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald D. Lanter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald D. Lanter Obituary
Gerald D Lanter

Crestwood - Gerald D Lanter age 77 passed away peacefully Saturday, August 17, 2019. He was a resident of Crestwood, Kentucky and a retired self employed auto mechanic.

He was preceded in death by his parents James and Alene Lanter and brother Ronald. He is survived by his wife Kim, stepdaughter Jessica Logsdon, sister Sandra, brothers Michael, Cecil (Nita), Cary (Patsy) and faithful companions Minnie and Chewy.

Cremation was chosen. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Hosparus for the excellent care they provided Jerry.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.