Gerald D. Wooldridge
Corydon - Gerald D. Wooldridge, 76, of Corydon went to be with the Lord on Friday at Baptist Floyd Health. He was a former resident of Georgetown, Indiana and retired from Henry Vogt Machine Company after 34 years. He was a member of the Kentucky Colonels and enjoyed fishing, bird watching, deer hunting and repurposing furniture. He was a member of St. John's Pentecostal Church in Greenville, Indiana and loved spending time with his family. Survivors include his wife-Vickie Wooldridge; daughters-Tina Lawhorn, Tammy Klueh (Doug), Tonya Calfee (Greg); sister- Linda Shelton (Paul); 14 grandchildren ,11 great-grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren and 4 step great-grandchildren. Preceded in death are his first wife- Mary "Darlene" (Singleton) Wooldridge; parents-Elvin R. and Della V. Wooldridge; brother- Elvin R. Wooldridge Jr. and sister- Norma Johnson. Visitation will be at St. John's Pentecostal Church (3198 Saint John's Road, Greenville, Indiana 47124) Monday from 10:00 - 2:00 pm with funeral service following the visitation at 2:00 PM. Expressions of Sympathy: Floyd County Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020