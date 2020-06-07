Gerald Dean GreenMt. Washington - Gerald Dean Green, 83, of Mt. Washington, returned to the Lord on Saturday, June 06, 2020.He was a native of Nelson County, KY, a retired employee of General Electric, a Kentucky Army National Guard veteran, a member Salt River Masonic Lodge #180, Order of Eastern Star Chapter 552, and First Christian Church, Mt. Washington.He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sue Burgin Green; and a brother, Lloyd Green.Gerald is survived by four sisters, Helen Shelburne, Pauline Nalley, Oneida Moore, and Virginia Magruder; a brother, Norman Green; along with a host of nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial in the Mt. Washington Cemetery. Friends may visit from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.Memorial gifts are suggested to his church.