Gerald Edward Thomas
Louisville - 75, passed away Tuesday, July 30 at Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.
Left to cherish his memory are his children; Terri Lynn (Mark) Soriano, Karen Deann (Casey) Clark, and Cody Michael Thomas; 4 Grandchildren; 1 Great Grandchild; brother, Bob Thomas; and sister, Betty Burris.
Gerald's funeral service will be at 9:30 am Tuesday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home, 7336 Southside Dr with burial in Kentucky Veteran's Cemetery Central. Visitation will be 2-8 pm Monday at Rattermans.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 4, 2019