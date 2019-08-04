Services
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
View Map
Gerald Edward Thomas Obituary
Gerald Edward Thomas

Louisville - 75, passed away Tuesday, July 30 at Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.

Left to cherish his memory are his children; Terri Lynn (Mark) Soriano, Karen Deann (Casey) Clark, and Cody Michael Thomas; 4 Grandchildren; 1 Great Grandchild; brother, Bob Thomas; and sister, Betty Burris.

Gerald's funeral service will be at 9:30 am Tuesday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home, 7336 Southside Dr with burial in Kentucky Veteran's Cemetery Central. Visitation will be 2-8 pm Monday at Rattermans.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
