Gerald Geary
Louisville - Gerald Geary Jr, 56, was born on April 28, 1963 and passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019. He was preceded in death by his loving parents Gerald & Rithie Geary. Up until the time that he became disabled from several injuries & illnesses, Gerald loved traveling to the Smoky Mountains, swimming at Daytona Beach FL, fishing, hunting, working on cars and was excellent at cylinder head porting. He was best known for his love of drag racing and all things Mopar. He was a generous and compassionate person and loving son and was called "Fine Son" by his parents.
He is survived by many family & friends and his beloved dog Hemi who has been his constant companion the past 11 years. While he had many special family & friends, he was especially close to his Aunt Jane Thomas and Uncle Bob Geary. The family would like to thank his best friend Jimmy Smith for being his loyal lifelong friend and the brother he never had.
Gerald endured many years of severe pain and suffering and is finally at peace. Gerald was cremated and will be laid to rest in his Mom's grave at Southwest Cemetery. A celebration of Gerald's life is being planned for the spring at Ohio Valley Dragway.
