Gerald Irving Roberts II
Fairdale - 67, passed away July 26, 2019. He was the son of the late Gerald and Norma Roberts. For over forty years, Gerald worked for Wayne Supply as a service operations specialist. He was also a devoted member of Saint Teresa of Calcutta Church.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved wife: Jacqueline Roberts; his siblings: Dianna Kerns and Danny Roberts.
Left to cherish Gerald's memories are his children: Catherine Haysley and Tanya Lancaster (Jeremy); his fiancé: Darlene Jones; his step-children: Dawn Phegley and Michael Phegley; his grandchildren: Brittany Faley, Ryan Haysley, Hailey Lancaster, Tucker Haysley, Lilly Lancaster, and Riley Lancaster; his great-grandchild: Spencer Faley; and his siblings: Cindy Haysley, Donna Phillips, and Mary Jane Oswald.
Funeral services will be 12 PM Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Saint Teresa of Calcutta Church 903 Fairdale Rd, Fairdale, KY 40118. Visitation will be 2-8 Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Arch L Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40218.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 29, 2019