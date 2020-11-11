1/1
Gerald J. "Gerry" Warehime
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald J. "Gerry" Warehime

LOUISVILLE - Gerald J. "Gerry" Warehime, 77, passed away at Clark Memorial Hospital on November 10, 2020 surrounded by his daughters and the mother of his children. He was born in Canton, Ohio on May 1, 1943 to the late Gerald and Eleanor Warehime.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Janice Fryman, and his children, Brian and Katherine. He is survived by his daughters Kelly Warehime, Michelle Cooke (Bob), Jennifer Tierney (Brian) and their mother, Sue Foster, Sarah Warehime and her mother, Rhea Gerard, 6 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.

Gerry was always in sales. In 1976 he opened his own business in Louisville, Ky. He was a Christian with a strong faith in the Lord. He was an inspiration and a hero to all of his children. He will be sadly missed and never forgotten.

There will be a private family service at Pearson's with private burial at Cave Hill Cemetery next to his beloved son, Brian.

Memorial Donations may be made in his name to Huntington's Disease Society of America, Louisville Chapter.

We will always be together whether we are on earth or in Heaven, author Brian Patrick Warehime






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 11, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Betsy Albright
November 11, 2020
To Jennifer and family. We are saddened by your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Dorothy and Tom Tierney
Dorothy Tierney
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved