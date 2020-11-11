Gerald J. "Gerry" WarehimeLOUISVILLE - Gerald J. "Gerry" Warehime, 77, passed away at Clark Memorial Hospital on November 10, 2020 surrounded by his daughters and the mother of his children. He was born in Canton, Ohio on May 1, 1943 to the late Gerald and Eleanor Warehime.He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Janice Fryman, and his children, Brian and Katherine. He is survived by his daughters Kelly Warehime, Michelle Cooke (Bob), Jennifer Tierney (Brian) and their mother, Sue Foster, Sarah Warehime and her mother, Rhea Gerard, 6 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.Gerry was always in sales. In 1976 he opened his own business in Louisville, Ky. He was a Christian with a strong faith in the Lord. He was an inspiration and a hero to all of his children. He will be sadly missed and never forgotten.There will be a private family service at Pearson's with private burial at Cave Hill Cemetery next to his beloved son, Brian.Memorial Donations may be made in his name to Huntington's Disease Society of America, Louisville Chapter.We will always be together whether we are on earth or in Heaven, author Brian Patrick Warehime