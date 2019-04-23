Services
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 937-6400
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Bethany Cemetery
Gerald "Jerry" Klinglesmith

Gerald "Jerry" Klinglesmith Obituary
Gerald "Jerry" Klinglesmith

Louisville - Gerald (Jerry) B Klinglesmith, 82, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019.

Jerry was met at the gates of heaven by his Parents; Edgar Barnett Klinglesmith, Elta and Ray Block, Sister; Betty Kramer and his first wife Paula Thompson.

Jerry leaves behind his Wife of 48 years Sandra Klinglesmith Sons; Kevin and Kyle Klinglesmith and Bryon Woodard, Daughters; Karol Schooler and Tara Harris.

Jerry also leaves his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren to cherish his memory

A graveside service will be held on Saturday April 27, at 1:00 P.M at Bethany Cemetery,

Visitation will be after 11:00 A.M at Advantage funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 23, 2019
