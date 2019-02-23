Gerald L. Ayres, Sr.



Jeffersonville - Jerry died peacefully at home, surrounded by a loving family on February 21, 2019. He passed away after a brave battle with Pancreatic Cancer. A funeral service will be at 11 AM on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Scott Funeral Home, 2515 Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville, IN. Visitation for Jerry will be held from 2 PM - 6 PM on Sunday at the funeral home with a Masonic Service taking place at 6 PM, and on Monday from 9 AM - 11 AM at the funeral home.



His children and grandchildren were the pride and joy of Jerry's life. The legacy of Jerry's kind spirit, passion for sports, love for horses and zest for life will live on through them.



Jerry and Sherry had a compassionate and caring relationship. It was based on mutual support and a deep love for each other. Jerry was a proud owner of Ohio Valley Ready Mix for 37 years and a franchisee of Zaxby's for 10 years. Jerry was a 32nd degree Mason, Shriner, Scottish Rite - Valley of Indianapolis.



Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, James and Lottie Ayres; and brother, Mickey Ayres.



He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Ayres; children, Todd (Tammy), Frank (Amy), JoAnn (Devonne), Jeff (Janet), and Jerry (Justine); nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and siblings, Clarence (Pam), Darlene (Tim), and Ann.



The family would like to thank CBC Group and Fran Lohman for their loving care.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.scottfuneralhome.com. Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 23, 2019