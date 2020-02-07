Services
Beanblossom-Cesar Funeral Home
201 North Oak Street
Corydon, IN 47112
(812) 738-2116
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Resources
Gerald L. "Buck" Faith Obituary
Gerald L. "Buck" Faith

Gerald L. "Buck" Faith, 81, died Thursday, February 6, 2020. He was retired from the Ford Motor Company Kentucky Truck Plant, was a farmer and was a United States Army veteran.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Wanda F. Radmacher Faith; his daughters, Janet L. Kaiser (Larry) and Joan K. Abbott (Michael); his brother, William Faith (Patty); 4 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm. Monday, February 10, 2020, at Beanblossom-Cesar Funeral Home. Burial will be in Union Chapel Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Sunday and after 10:00 a.m. Monday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
