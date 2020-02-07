|
|
Gerald L. "Buck" Faith
Gerald L. "Buck" Faith, 81, died Thursday, February 6, 2020. He was retired from the Ford Motor Company Kentucky Truck Plant, was a farmer and was a United States Army veteran.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Wanda F. Radmacher Faith; his daughters, Janet L. Kaiser (Larry) and Joan K. Abbott (Michael); his brother, William Faith (Patty); 4 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm. Monday, February 10, 2020, at Beanblossom-Cesar Funeral Home. Burial will be in Union Chapel Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Sunday and after 10:00 a.m. Monday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020