Gerald Lee BryantLouisville - Gerald Lee Bryant, age 75, passed away October 27, 2020.Gary was born to the late James and Jeanie Bryant. Here to carry on his memory is his son, Josh Bryant (Sarah); "daughter" Kim Hix (Keith); siblings Leroy Bryant (Dee), James Bryant (Sue), Steve Bryant (Pam), Kathy Stinson, Becky Keller (Ray), and Ruthie Platt (Bill); his beloved dog Louie; and a host of nieces and nephews.Gary graduated from Fairdale High School, going on to attend Western Kentucky University. He was also awarded the honor of becoming a Kentucky Colonel. He worked in the trucking industry for numerous years, working for Smith Transfer, Consolidated Freightways, and Bestway Trucking. Gary finished his working career at Greater Clark County Schools as a School bus driver.A visitation will be held Sunday, November 1 from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road, with a funeral service in Gary's honor beginning immediately at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Little Flock Baptist Church, 3311 Holmans Lane, Jeffersonville IN 47130.