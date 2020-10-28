Gerald Lee KingLouisville - 77, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at his home.He was the owner/operator of the old Homeowner's Glass Co. and a proud Coast Guard veteran.Gerald is preceded in death by his parents, Timothy and Eva King; grandson, T.J. King; and brothers, Timothy and Greg King.He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Betty King; daughters, Kathryn Evans (Ed) and Geri Maloney (Brian); grandchildren, Jesi Murphy (Jeremy), Matthew Bleuel, Edward Evans V, Rebecca Evans, Kaleigh King-Maloney and Brendan Maloney.Gerald's memorial visitation will be held Sunday 1-5 p.m. at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr. Cremation was chosen.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hosparus.