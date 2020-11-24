Gerald Lee LeezerLouisville - Gerald Lee Leezer, 80 passed away Nov 21 2020 at home surrounded by his family.Jerry was a Master Plumber and Owner of Leezers Plumbing Service. He was an avid sportsman and happiest with a fishing pole in his hand.He is survived by his wife Patricia Leezer, son Scott Leezer (Angelina), daughters Penny Leezer and Shannon Lowe, grandchildren Brian Allen (Ashley), Rebecca Feher (Nick), Shelby Lee (Logan) great granddaughter Clare Elizabeth Lee and niece Tara Leezer.A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.