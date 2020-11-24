1/1
Gerald Lee Leezer
Gerald Lee Leezer

Louisville - Gerald Lee Leezer, 80 passed away Nov 21 2020 at home surrounded by his family.

Jerry was a Master Plumber and Owner of Leezers Plumbing Service. He was an avid sportsman and happiest with a fishing pole in his hand.

He is survived by his wife Patricia Leezer, son Scott Leezer (Angelina), daughters Penny Leezer and Shannon Lowe, grandchildren Brian Allen (Ashley), Rebecca Feher (Nick), Shelby Lee (Logan) great granddaughter Clare Elizabeth Lee and niece Tara Leezer.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
