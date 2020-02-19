Services
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-4228
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Michael Clark

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Michael Clark Obituary
Gerald Michael Clark

Louisville - Gerald M. Clark, 90, of Louisville, formerly of Mt. Washington, returned to the Lord on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Geneva Downs Clark. Gerald is survived by five children, Doug (Lisa), Greg (Lisa), Dale (Sandra Anderson Clark), Bradley (Polly) Clark, and Linda Clark (Nick Federspiel); along with nine grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and a host of extended family. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Mt. Washington, with burial to follow in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery. Friends may visit from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home. Memorial gifts are suggested to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -