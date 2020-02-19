|
|
Gerald Michael Clark
Louisville - Gerald M. Clark, 90, of Louisville, formerly of Mt. Washington, returned to the Lord on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Geneva Downs Clark. Gerald is survived by five children, Doug (Lisa), Greg (Lisa), Dale (Sandra Anderson Clark), Bradley (Polly) Clark, and Linda Clark (Nick Federspiel); along with nine grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and a host of extended family. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Mt. Washington, with burial to follow in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery. Friends may visit from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home. Memorial gifts are suggested to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020