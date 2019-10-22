|
Gerald "Gerry" Ray Probus
Louisville - 60, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019.
He was manager at Hertz Rental Car and member of Hope City Church.
Gerry was preceded in death by his parents, Delmar and Betty Probus; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles and Linda Lucas; and grandmother-in-law, Leetta Williams.
He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Susan Probus; children, Jeremy, Aaron, Lucas and Tessa Probus; and siblings, Johnny Probus, Darlene Probus and Debby Richardson (Randy).
His celebration of life service will be held Friday 11 a.m. at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr. with cremation to follow. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Thursday.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hope City Church, 7515 3rd St. Rd. 40214.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019