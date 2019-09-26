|
Gerald S. "Jerry" Broell
Lawrenceburg - 80, of Lawrenceburg, KY, formally of Louisville, KY passed away on September 24, 2019.
He retired from the Kroger Company after 46 years of service. Jerry was a member of Knob Creek Gun Range and NRA. He served in the Army for 4 years.
Jerry was born on August 28, 1939, in Louisville, KY to the late John Broell and Carrie Keifer Broell.
Jerry is survived by his sister, Lora Farmer and family.
Visitation will be from 11 am to 12 pm on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY 40243), with a service to honor the life of Jerry to follow at 12 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be held at Resthaven Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family of Jerry, C/O Lora Farmer.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2019