Gerald Sasser, MD
Louisville - Gerald Lewis Sasser, 91, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the University of Louisville Hospital. He was born March 19, 1928 to Esther Louise and Marshall Headley Sasser at the family home in Jamestown, Kentucky. He attended Casey County High School after which he enlisted in the US Navy. He attended Georgetown College where he married his high school sweetheart and wife of 67 years, Dolores Weddle Sasser. She preceded him in death in 2015.
He attended U of L Medical School and practiced family medicine for over 50 years. He was a member of several medical associations but mostly he was a caring doctor who loved his patients. He also loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman.
In addition to his wife, his greatest love was spending time with his family. He is survived by his children, Robert Lewis (Geri), Gerald Weddle (Melissa) and Laura Lu (Steve); grandchildren, Jessica, John (Bridget), Ger (Cassie), Thomas (Claudia), Andrew (Audrey), Savannah (Will), Matthew, Cameron(Ashley), Christian, Dawson, Nicholas, Laura Kate and Mallory and great-grandchildren, Graham, Kyler and Sloane.
His funeral is 10am Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial at 1pm in Glenwood Cemetery, Liberty, KY. Visitation is 3-7pm Friday, September 27, 2019.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22, 2019