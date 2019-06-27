|
|
Gerald "Sam" Stilger
Louisville, KY - Gerald "Sam" Stilger, 80, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
He was born on January 16, 1939 in Louisville, Kentucky to Lester and Julia (Bauer) Stilger. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Yvette Stilger, 5 brothers, Frank, Lester, Jr., Walter, Paul, and Norman Stilger.
Gerald is survived by his son, Philip Stilger, brother, Kenneth Stilger, sister, Marlene Fenton, sister, Anna Lee Tolson, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm with a Funeral Ceremony at 1:00 pm on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). Private entombment at Resthaven Memorial Park in Louisville, Kentucky.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit
www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 27, 2019