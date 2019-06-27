Services
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272

Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272

Gerald "Sam" Stilger


1939 - 2019
Gerald "Sam" Stilger Obituary
Gerald "Sam" Stilger

Louisville, KY - Gerald "Sam" Stilger, 80, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

He was born on January 16, 1939 in Louisville, Kentucky to Lester and Julia (Bauer) Stilger. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Yvette Stilger, 5 brothers, Frank, Lester, Jr., Walter, Paul, and Norman Stilger.

Gerald is survived by his son, Philip Stilger, brother, Kenneth Stilger, sister, Marlene Fenton, sister, Anna Lee Tolson, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm with a Funeral Ceremony at 1:00 pm on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). Private entombment at Resthaven Memorial Park in Louisville, Kentucky.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 27, 2019
