Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Gerald Vittitow
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Okolona Christian Church
10801 Faithful Way
Louisville, KY
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
2:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Okolona Christian Church
10801 Faithful Way
Louisville, KY
Service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Okolona Christian Church
10801 Faithful Way
Louisville, KY
Louisville - Rev. Gerald L. Vittitow, 80, of Louisville, received his address change notification Friday, May 10, 2019.

Rev. Vittitow was born in Nelson County, KY to the late Willard and Helen Vittitow. He was a licensed minister of the UPCI and the pastor (retired) of Calvary Apostolic Church, Hazelwood Ave., Louisville, KY. He served the UPCI, KY District as Youth President, District Secretary and Superintendent, National Presiding Officer, Tupelo Childrens Mansion (Tupelo, MS) and received the Order of Faith for his accomplishments with the UPCI.

Pastor Vittitow was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Marie Vittitow and Betty Holland, brother, David Vittitow and brother-in-laws, Clay Holland and Rev. Larry Spicer.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joyce, and children Kevin (Angie), Keri Cundiff (Alan) and three grandchildren, Luke, Ainsley and Evan. Sisters, Martha Huntington (Rev. Gerald), Linda Fred (Bob) and Rev. Sharon Spicer.

The Celebration of Life will be Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at the Okolona Christian Church, 10801 Faithful Way, Louisville, KY 40229. The family will receive ministers & spouses from 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. and friends from 2:30 p.m. until the 6:30 p.m. at the church before the service. Burial arrangements are private.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Tupelo Children's Mansion, PO Box 167, Tupelo, MS 38802, https://mansionkids.org/give/tribute-gifts/
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 16, 2019
