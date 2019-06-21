Services
Nazareth - Allgeier, Gerald Wayne, 66 of Nazareth, formally of Louisville died June 17, 2019. He was a former Associate with Home Depot and he was a Catholic. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and LaVene Allgeier and sister June Phelps. He is survived by his children, Keri Allgeier (Bradley), Stacey Best (Delmas), and Paul Allgeier (Sherry), his 9 grandchildren, his sisters, Judy Bottoms, Pam Hollinden (Mark), and Karen Schmackers (Ed) and his brothers, Punch (Carolyn), Roddy (Carol), Gary, Bruce (Phyllis) Jimmy, Mark (Linda). Jerry chose cremation. The family will receive friends and family on Saturday, June 22, from 5-8pm at Bosse Funeral Home, 1355 Ellison Avenue at Barrett.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 21, 2019
