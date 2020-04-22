|
Gerald Wayne "Gerry" Poynter
Louisville - Gerald Wayne "Gerry" Poynter, 73, of Louisville, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020.
Gerry was a Marine veteran during the Vietnam War and retired from International Harvester. After retiring, he went to work for Bill Collins Ford. Gerry was a long time Oakland Raiders and University of Kentucky fan.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Leona Poynter; and grandparents, George and Ollie Greer.
Left to cherish Gerry's memory are his wife of 53 years, Mickey Poynter; sons, Gerry Poynter and Mick Poynter (Laurie); grandchildren, Brandon and Rocco; great-grandchildren Colton, Easton, and Remington; and nephew, Troy.
The family will be having a drive thru visitation from 12-2 PM on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 10600 Taylorsville Road. All other services will be private. The family would welcome any veteran who would like to ride in the procession to the cemetery to honor Gerry's service. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Arrow Fund. Condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020