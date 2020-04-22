Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Taylorsville Rd
10600 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
(502) 267-5461
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Taylorsville Rd
10600 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Poynter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Wayne "Gerry" Poynter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Wayne "Gerry" Poynter Obituary
Gerald Wayne "Gerry" Poynter

Louisville - Gerald Wayne "Gerry" Poynter, 73, of Louisville, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

Gerry was a Marine veteran during the Vietnam War and retired from International Harvester. After retiring, he went to work for Bill Collins Ford. Gerry was a long time Oakland Raiders and University of Kentucky fan.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Leona Poynter; and grandparents, George and Ollie Greer.

Left to cherish Gerry's memory are his wife of 53 years, Mickey Poynter; sons, Gerry Poynter and Mick Poynter (Laurie); grandchildren, Brandon and Rocco; great-grandchildren Colton, Easton, and Remington; and nephew, Troy.

The family will be having a drive thru visitation from 12-2 PM on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 10600 Taylorsville Road. All other services will be private. The family would welcome any veteran who would like to ride in the procession to the cemetery to honor Gerry's service. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Arrow Fund. Condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries