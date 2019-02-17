Gerald "Jerry" Wells



Louisville - Gerald DeWitt Wells, 85, passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 14, 2019 at The Episcopal Church Home, Louisville, Kentucky, exactly one month after the passing of his wife, Anne.



Gerald "Jerry" was born October 26, 1933 in Candor, New York. He was preceded in death by his parents DeWitt and Katherine Wells; wife Anne Wells; and brother, Rodney Wells. Jerry graduated from Kingston High School in Kingston, New York and then earned an accounting degree from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. He enjoyed a long career with General Electric where he was appointed to Manager of Finance, Consumer Services, at Appliance Park.



Jerry was married to his loving wife, Anne, for 64 years. His life was filled with family activities, golf, card games (especially bridge with Anne and a GE poker group), travel, sports, and his beloved University of Louisville Cardinals. Jerry had a lifelong passion for golf, playing for Lehigh University, and often playing five-six days a week in retirement. He scored a remarkable four hole-in-ones during his golfing career! Perhaps even more than playing, he thoroughly enjoyed teaching the game of golf to his children and his grandchildren. He was a member of Christ Church United Methodist, a charter member of Hurstbourne Country Club, and U of L basketball season ticket holder.



Jerry is survived by son Gerald "Rusty" Wells; daughter Karen (Glenn) Mierendorf; daughter Janet (Douglas) Walker; grandchildren Erin Wells and her husband Chip Huff, Freia Mierendorf, and Grace Walker; sister Jean Struble and family; and sister-in-law Joan Wells and family.



The family wishes to thank the many loving caregivers at the Episcopal Church Home, especially Dr. Jane Cornett whose compassion and care was unequaled.



Visitation will be held Monday, February 18, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Melissa Head presiding.



In Jerry's honor, the family requests expressions of sympathy be made to either the or Christ Church United Methodist, 4614 Brownsboro Road, Louisville, Kentucky, 40207.



To leave a special message for the family please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com. Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary