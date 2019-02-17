Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Wells
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald "Jerry" Wells


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Gerald "Jerry" Wells Obituary
Gerald "Jerry" Wells

Louisville - Gerald DeWitt Wells, 85, passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 14, 2019 at The Episcopal Church Home, Louisville, Kentucky, exactly one month after the passing of his wife, Anne.

Gerald "Jerry" was born October 26, 1933 in Candor, New York. He was preceded in death by his parents DeWitt and Katherine Wells; wife Anne Wells; and brother, Rodney Wells. Jerry graduated from Kingston High School in Kingston, New York and then earned an accounting degree from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. He enjoyed a long career with General Electric where he was appointed to Manager of Finance, Consumer Services, at Appliance Park.

Jerry was married to his loving wife, Anne, for 64 years. His life was filled with family activities, golf, card games (especially bridge with Anne and a GE poker group), travel, sports, and his beloved University of Louisville Cardinals. Jerry had a lifelong passion for golf, playing for Lehigh University, and often playing five-six days a week in retirement. He scored a remarkable four hole-in-ones during his golfing career! Perhaps even more than playing, he thoroughly enjoyed teaching the game of golf to his children and his grandchildren. He was a member of Christ Church United Methodist, a charter member of Hurstbourne Country Club, and U of L basketball season ticket holder.

Jerry is survived by son Gerald "Rusty" Wells; daughter Karen (Glenn) Mierendorf; daughter Janet (Douglas) Walker; grandchildren Erin Wells and her husband Chip Huff, Freia Mierendorf, and Grace Walker; sister Jean Struble and family; and sister-in-law Joan Wells and family.

The family wishes to thank the many loving caregivers at the Episcopal Church Home, especially Dr. Jane Cornett whose compassion and care was unequaled.

Visitation will be held Monday, February 18, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Melissa Head presiding.

In Jerry's honor, the family requests expressions of sympathy be made to either the or Christ Church United Methodist, 4614 Brownsboro Road, Louisville, Kentucky, 40207.

To leave a special message for the family please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Download Now