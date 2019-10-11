|
|
Gerald Winthrop Bennett, Sr.
Louisville - Gerald "Jerry" Winthrop Bennett, Sr., 88, of Prospect passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019. Jerry was born in Nashville, Tennessee on November 18, 1930.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Annie Mai Alred Bennett.
Surviving are his three children: Gerald Winthrop (Jane) Bennett, Jr., Pamela Ann Bennett (Jeffrey) Thompson, and Michael Todd (Patricia) Bennett, Sr., his grandchildren: Ashlei (Bryan) Winningham, Jeremy Case (Jenn) Bennett, Anna (Christopher) Turner, Michael "Max" Bennett, Jr., and Mason Bennett, and his great-grandchildren: Riley Lynn Bennett, Kaley Jane Bennett, Reid Winningham, Liam Winningham, and Niles Turner.
Jerry was a long-time member of Westport Road Church of Christ, Hunting Creek Country Club, The Pendennis Club, and the Rotary Club of Louisville (recipient of the "Paul Harris" award). He was a Sales Executive for Johnson & Johnson, General Medical, and G. W. Bennett & Associates. Jerry was an avid golfer, who loved U.K. sports, spending time with his family, and was well known for his saying "It's the greatest day of my life!".
Visitation is Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. at Pearson's Funeral Home (149 Breckenridge Lane in St. Matthews) and on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Westport Road Church of Christ (4500 Westport Road, Louisville, KY 40207). The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m on Monday with burial to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Westport Road Church of Christ
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019