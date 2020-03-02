|
|
Geraldene Davis, 85, of Louisville, passed away Sunday March 1, 2020 at Baptist Health in Louisville.
She was born in Upton to Howell and Oma Jenkins. She was a cashier at Kroger and CVS. Geraldene was a member of Stone Street Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Davis, parents, two brothers, Willard Jenkins, and Hilldard Jenkins.
She is survived by her two sons, Melvin Davis, Marlin Davis, three daughters, Donna (Michael) Schmidt, Brenda (Rich) Ammon, Sheila (Steve) Biven all of Louisville, KY, two sisters, Wilma Thompson of Louisville, KY, Fay Wheeler of Buffalo, KY, a sister-in-law, Marlene Jenkins of Cecelia, KY, 9 grandchildren, 6 step grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 6 step great grandchildren, 1 great great granddaughter
Funeral Services will be held Saturday March 7, 2020 2:00 pm at Manakee Funeral Home in Upton, KY With Rev. Eddie Wheeler officiating. Burial will be held at the Brackett Cemetery.
Visitation will be Friday 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm or Saturday 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Manakee Funeral Home in Upton.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020