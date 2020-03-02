Services
Manakee Funeral Home
215 North Walnut Street
Upton, KY 42784
270-369-7444
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Manakee Funeral Home
215 North Walnut Street
Upton, KY 42784
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Manakee Funeral Home
215 North Walnut Street
Upton, KY 42784
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Manakee Funeral Home
215 North Walnut Street
Upton, KY 42784
Resources
Geraldene Davis

Geraldene Davis Obituary
Geraldene Davis, 85, of Louisville, passed away Sunday March 1, 2020 at Baptist Health in Louisville.

She was born in Upton to Howell and Oma Jenkins. She was a cashier at Kroger and CVS. Geraldene was a member of Stone Street Missionary Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Davis, parents, two brothers, Willard Jenkins, and Hilldard Jenkins.

She is survived by her two sons, Melvin Davis, Marlin Davis, three daughters, Donna (Michael) Schmidt, Brenda (Rich) Ammon, Sheila (Steve) Biven all of Louisville, KY, two sisters, Wilma Thompson of Louisville, KY, Fay Wheeler of Buffalo, KY, a sister-in-law, Marlene Jenkins of Cecelia, KY, 9 grandchildren, 6 step grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 6 step great grandchildren, 1 great great granddaughter

Funeral Services will be held Saturday March 7, 2020 2:00 pm at Manakee Funeral Home in Upton, KY With Rev. Eddie Wheeler officiating. Burial will be held at the Brackett Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm or Saturday 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Manakee Funeral Home in Upton.

Condolences may be expressed online at

www.manakeefuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
