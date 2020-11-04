Geraldine B. WadellLouisville - Geraldine B. Wadell, 92, of Louisville, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020.She was a native of Louisville, daughter of the late Leo and Mable Graves Brutscher.Geraldine was a long time member of American Turners and an avid Bingo player. Her pride and joy was her five children that she loved dearly and supported in all aspects of their lives. Later, as grandchildren and great grandchildren started coming into her life she treated them with the same love and support.Also important to her was her Catholic faith and her love for St. Joseph Catholic Church.She is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband of 67 years, James F. Wadell; infant son, Jeffry A.; brother, Robert Brutscher and a sister Dorothy Brutscher Mattern.Geraldine is survived by her children, Jamie Wadell, Janice Huddleston (Gary), Jim Wadell (Donna), Jerry Wadell (Robin) and Mary Beth Byron (Randy); eight grandchildren, Sara Shannon (Chad), Jarriott Huddleston (Christa), Katie Wadell, James Wadell, Jr. (Nikki), Caitlin Byron (Nathan Vaughn), Tyler Wadell, Courtney Byron, Jordan Wadell and four great grandchildren, Nathan and Madison Shannon, Lucas Wadell and Nola Huddleston.Geraldine's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1406 E. Washington Street with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews.Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church.