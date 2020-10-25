1/1
Geraldine (Young) Cook
Geraldine (Young) Cook

LOUISVILLE - 82, passed away Saturday October 24, 2020.

Born in Chicot, Arkansas she was a retired bus driver for JCPS.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Cook; her parents, Dewey and Veta Young; daughter, Patricia Cook; and son-in-law, Ron Garrow.

She is survived by her daughters, Cindy Cook and Beverly Garrow; granddaughter, Amber Baskett (Matthew); great-grandchildren, Bryce, Brady, and Avabelle; brother, Jerry Young (Sandra); and sister-in-law, Ruby Cook.

Her graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Bethany Cemetery. Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy entrusted with arrangements.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Bethany Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Owen Funeral Home - Dixie Highway
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
