Services
RATTERMAN KEENAN SOUTHWEST CHAPELS
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-7114
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
RATTERMAN KEENAN SOUTHWEST CHAPELS
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Incarnation Church
2229 Lower Hunters Trace
View Map
Geraldine Dietz Stover

Geraldine Dietz Stover Obituary
Geraldine Dietz Stover

Louisville - "Geri", 81, passed away peacefully with her family by her side October 16, 2019. Geri was a retired bus driver with JCPS and a member of Incarnation Catholic Church. She also attended the Friendship Club at St. Peter the Apostle. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Don and Tom Dietz. Geri is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Willie Stover; son, Tony (Helen) Stover; daughters, Suzi (Rusty) Wessel and Juli (David) Simler; sister, Judy Walczak; grandchildren, Erin, Morgan, Timmy and Taylor. Visitation will be held Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 2 - 8 p.m. at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapel, 4832 Cane Run Road. Her Mass will be Monday, October 21, 2019, 10 a.m. at Incarnation Church, 2229 Lower Hunters Trace. Expression of sympathy may be made to Hosparus or . Our gratitude to the Signature South for their compassionate care of her.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
