Geraldine Ford
Louisville - Geraldine Kirkpatrick Ford, age 90, of Louisville, a native of Magnolia, passed away, Monday, March 30, 2020, at UF Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Florida.
She was a member of Highview Baptist Church and was a homemaker.
Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel W. and Veatrice Wathen Kirkpatrick; four sisters, Esther Ragland, Frances Navarre, Eva Kirkpatrick and Martha Kinson and a brother, Eugene Kirkpatrick.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Walter, L. Ford; a daughter, Dana Lynne (Alan) Wilson of Louisville; a granddaughter, Kate Elizabeth Wilson and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the governors mandate, there will be a private family graveside service on Sunday at Magnolia Cemetery.
Private visitation will be held at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020