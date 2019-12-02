Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
901 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY
Geraldine Hampton Berglund Obituary
Geraldine Hampton Berglund

Louisville - Geraldine Hampton Berglund, 91 of Louisville passed on December 1, 2019. She married Edgar R. Berglund in 1950. He preceded her in death in 1979. She was a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church and a volunteer with The Goodwill. She was awarded the Trager Institute's Gold Standard Award for Optimal Aging at University of Louisville in 2017 for her prolific volunteer work.

She is survived by her daughter Sharon Medley (Gary), son Ed Berglund (Lore), son Kirk Berglund (Cathy) and daughter Lisa Cecil (John). Geraldine is also survived by her grandchildren Johnny Cecil (Hannah), Emma Sigritz (Stephen), Erik Cecil, Alex Berglund, Tonya Freeman (John), and Lacy Medley and 5 great grandchildren.

Funeral Service 11 am Thursday, December 5th at St. John Lutheran Church, 901 Breckenridge Lane with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation 3-6 pm Wednesday December 4th at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane.

Send expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers to St. John Lutheran Church, 901 Breckenridge Lane, Louisville, KY 40207.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
