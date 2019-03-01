|
Geraldine Haywood
Chattanooga, TN - Geraldine "Gerry" Bevins Haywood, 86, of Chattanooga, TN, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Gerry lived in Louisville, KY before moving to Chattanooga, TN eleven years ago.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Luther Haywood, and her son, Charles Brian Haywood.
Gerry is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Dr. John Miller of Chattanooga and four grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Cave Hill Cemetery, 701 Baxter Ave., Louisville, KY 40204.
There will be no visitation.
Memorial contributions may be made out to Global Outreach Developments International/East Africa, 401 Center Street, Old Hickory, TN, 37138.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 1, 2019