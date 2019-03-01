Services
Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory & Florist-East Brainerd Chapel
8214 East Brainerd Road
Chattanooga, TN 37421
(423) 698-2541
For more information about
Geraldine Haywood
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Cave Hill Cemetery
701 Baxter Ave.
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Haywood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Haywood


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Geraldine Haywood Obituary
Geraldine Haywood

Chattanooga, TN - Geraldine "Gerry" Bevins Haywood, 86, of Chattanooga, TN, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Gerry lived in Louisville, KY before moving to Chattanooga, TN eleven years ago.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Luther Haywood, and her son, Charles Brian Haywood.

Gerry is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Dr. John Miller of Chattanooga and four grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Cave Hill Cemetery, 701 Baxter Ave., Louisville, KY 40204.

There will be no visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made out to Global Outreach Developments International/East Africa, 401 Center Street, Old Hickory, TN, 37138.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory & Florist-East Brainerd Chapel
Download Now