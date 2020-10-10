1/
Geraldine L. Nesbitt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geraldine L. Nesbitt

Louisville - Geraldine L. Nesbitt, 95 of Louisville passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020.

She is survived by her children, Charles D. Nesbitt and his wife Nancy, and Nancy Sloane and her husband Greg. Grandchildren, Heather and Sarah; great grand-children, Maxwell, Isabelle and Alexis.

A funeral service to celebrate Geraldine's life will be conducted at 12pm on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in the chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Rd. with interment to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.

Guests are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday from 10:30 am until service time at noon.

To leave online condolences, share your memories of Geraldine and sign the digital guestbook. Please visit www.archlheadywestport.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
10:30 - 12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
5024269351
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved