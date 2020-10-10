Geraldine L. Nesbitt
Louisville - Geraldine L. Nesbitt, 95 of Louisville passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020.
She is survived by her children, Charles D. Nesbitt and his wife Nancy, and Nancy Sloane and her husband Greg. Grandchildren, Heather and Sarah; great grand-children, Maxwell, Isabelle and Alexis.
A funeral service to celebrate Geraldine's life will be conducted at 12pm on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in the chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Rd. with interment to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Guests are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday from 10:30 am until service time at noon.
