Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
6:00 PM
Geraldine Marie Forrest Obituary
Geraldine Marie Forrest

Louisville - 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2019 with her loving husband and family by her side. She retired from Lorillard Tobacco Company and a Catholic by faith. She was one of a kind and there will never by another like her. She was great at everything she did and always achieved the best.

Granny was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, leaving her the last of her generation.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Bobby Forrest; son, Robert (Tammy) Forrest; daughters, Shirley Higgins, Brenda (Bob) Slaughter and Debby Vetter; 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 2 p.m. until her service at 6 p.m. at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road.

Expression of sympathy may be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 28, 2019
