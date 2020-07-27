1/
Geraldine Meredith Stooksbury
{ "" }
Geraldine Meredith Stooksbury

Louisville - 73, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020.

Geraldine is preceded in death by her husband, Joe Stooksbury, and her parents, Leonard and Mollie Meredith.

She is survived by her daughters, Melissa Evans (Alan) and Stephanie Spond; 7 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; brother, Butch Meredith; sister, Bea Meredith; and her lifelong best friend, Judy Duncan.

Visitation will be from 3:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home, East Louisville Chapel (235 Juneau Drive). Her funeral service will be on Saturday at 11:00 am at the funeral home with burial to follow at Union Light Church Cemetery in Edmonson County, KY.

Online condolences can be left at NewcomerKentuckiana.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
AUG
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
